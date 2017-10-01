P.A. Parenteau: Released from PTO

Parenteau was released from Detroit's training camp Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The veteran winger split time between New Jersey and Nashville a season ago, recording 13 goals and 28 points across 67 games. Parenteau's release comes as somewhat of a surprise, as he's proven to be a productive player and consummate professional over his 10-year NHL career, indicating that this move could be more about the Red Wings shifting toward a younger lineup rather than Parenteau's play. If this happens to be the case, expect the two-time 20-goal scorer to get another crack at making an NHL roster over the course of the 2017-18 campaign.