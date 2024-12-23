Greer scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Oddly, the Panthers scored two shorthanded goals in the second period, and Greer's tally, his fourth of the season, gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead. This was Greer's first goal since Nov. 29, and when factoring in the lack of production and his bottom-six role, Greer shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal going forward.
More News
-
Panthers' A.J. Greer: Tallies game-winner Friday•
-
Panthers' A.J. Greer: Puts away second goal•
-
Panthers' A.J. Greer: Pockets assist•
-
Panthers' A.J. Greer: Production up along with ice time•
-
Panthers' A.J. Greer: Earns helper in Friday's win•
-
Panthers' A.J. Greer: Joins Stanley Cup-winning squad•