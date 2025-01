Greer provided an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

The helper ended his 12-game point drought. Greer has seen limited minutes in a fourth-line role, and that has largely kept him from making an impact on offense this season. He's at 10 points -- two shy of his career high -- while adding 54 shots on net, 78 PIM and 125 hits through 48 appearances.