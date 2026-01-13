Greer scored two goals, including an empty-net tally, and placed two shots on net in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Greer tallied a goal in the first period to put the Panthers up 2-1 before he later buried an empty netter to give the team a 4-2 lead. The two-goal performance was his second of the year and third multi-point outing, proving that he has big-game potential when he's asked to play big minutes. Overall, the 29-year-old winger has nine goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net and 113 hits through 45 games this season. After logging a career-high 17 points across 81 games a year ago, Greer has eclipsed that point total in nearly half the time this season. He's also averaging a career high in ice time among his full seasons played, which sets him up nicely to make the 2025-26 season his best year in the NHL.