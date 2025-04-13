Greer's point drought reached 14 games in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

Greer has added just 14 shots on net in that span, but he's still making an impact. The winger had 39 hits and 34 PIM during the drought, which helps him stay in the lineup as an enforcer. The Panthers are also dealing with some injuries and other players that need rest before the playoffs, so expect Greer to remain in the lineup. The 28-year-old has had a career year with 17 points, 218 hits, 130 PIM and 85 shots on net across 80 games, all of which are career highs.