Greer logged an assist, three shots on goal and 10 PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Greer was given a misconduct late in the third period after a dust-up. Prior to that, he assisted on Mackie Samoskevich's opening tally at 14:59 of the first period. Greer has earned three points over seven outings in November. He's at five points, 24 shots on net, 34 PIM, 46 hits and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances this season, though he carries little fantasy value outside of formats that reward his gritty playing style.