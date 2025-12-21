Greer scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Greer ended a 12-game goal drought, during which he had four assists, 18 shots on net, 19 hits and 12 PIM. The 29-year-old continues to be a staple in the bottom six for the Panthers, but he has limited scoring upside. For the season, Greer is at 14 points, 43 shots on net, 92 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 35 appearances. While that's not a lot of offense overall, he's on pace for a career year -- he's already set a new high in goals and is three points away from matching his total from 81 regular-season outings last year.