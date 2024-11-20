Greer scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Greer seemed to likely playing the Jets, posting a goal and an assist over back-to-back games against them. The 27-year-old is chipping in just enough offense to stay in the lineup regularly on the fourth line. He's at two goals, six points, 26 shots on net, 50 hits and 34 PIM as a bit of an enforcer for the Panthers this season.