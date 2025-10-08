Greer got a goal in a 3-2 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

He was on the doorstep and lifted a rebound under Spencer Knight's blocker arm in the first period. Greer is the epitome of the role player -- his best season came last year with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists), 130 PIM and a whopping 222 hits. If he can replicate that type of output, Greer may provide you with occasional value in deep leagues because of those muscle categories.