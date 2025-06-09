Greer (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Edmonton in Game 3 on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Greer will make his Stanley Cup Finals debut after missing the previous two games due to his lower-body injury. With Greer back in action, Jesper Boqvist figures to find himself relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch. For his part, Greer has managed just three points in 12 postseason contests but has dished out 45 hits and figures to add some physicality to the Cats' already abrasive lineup.