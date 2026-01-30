Greer scored a goal and added five PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Greer opened the scoring at 3:12 of the first period, but that was the only lead the Panthers had all game, and it lasted just 1:34. He snapped a five-game point drought with the goal. The 29-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net, 136 hits and 83 PIM over 53 appearances. This is the best campaign of Greer's career, and he's been a bottom-six fixture throughout the season, providing grit and depth scoring for the two-time reigning champions.