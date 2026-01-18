Greer scored a goal, recorded an assist, put two shots on net and had two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Greer tallied his third goal in as many games to open the scoresheet in Saturday's contest. He also picked up a secondary helper on Carter Verhaeghe's empty-net twine finder in the final minute of the game. Overall, the 29-year-old Greer is up to 10 goals, 19 points, 59 shots on net and 117 hits across 47 games this season. His 19 points mark a new career high, passing his previous best of 17 points from the 2024-25 campaign in a significantly shorter portion of time. While his offensive hot streak lasts, the winger holds solid all-around fantasy value fit for streaming in deep leagues.