Greer (lower body) is set to miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Edmonton on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Greer was initially projected to be a game-time decision, but head coach Paul Maurice ruled him out after the forward missed the morning skate. Jesper Boqvist will draw into the lineup and is projected to serve on the fourth line. Greer's next chance to play will come in Game 2 on Friday.