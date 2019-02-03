Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Adds helper in win
Ekblad picked up an assist during a 3-1 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Ekblad has been the definition of streaky this season, as all of his scoring has come in clumps of games. Despite that, he is still on pace to end the year with 36 points, hitting his career average of 34 points per season.
