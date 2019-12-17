Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Another pair of helpers
Ekblad notched two assists in Monday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
The blueliner has recorded two helpers in back-to-back games, and three of the last five. Ekblad's surge has pushed him up to 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) through 32 games, and he seems poised to finally surpass the career-high 39 points he set as an 18-year-old rookie in 2014-15.
