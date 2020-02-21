Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assist streak at five games

Ekblad notched two power-play helpers in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Ekblad has been working the orchard lately -- he's racked up seven apples during a five-game streak. He matched his 37-point output from last year in just 59 games in 2019-20. The first overall pick from 2014 has added 135 shots, 73 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating this year.