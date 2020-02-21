Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assist streak at five games
Ekblad notched two power-play helpers in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.
Ekblad has been working the orchard lately -- he's racked up seven apples during a five-game streak. He matched his 37-point output from last year in just 59 games in 2019-20. The first overall pick from 2014 has added 135 shots, 73 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Churns out another assist•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two helpers in win•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assists on game-winner•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Helpers in four straight games•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Helps out on game-winner•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Big shot tipped home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.