Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assists on both goals

Ekblad had two assists and five shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Ekblad recorded the secondary assist on both of Florida's goals, both coming in the third period. The 23-year-old has a pair of two-assist games in the last week and now has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 31 games this season.

