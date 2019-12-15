Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assists on both goals
Ekblad had two assists and five shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Ekblad recorded the secondary assist on both of Florida's goals, both coming in the third period. The 23-year-old has a pair of two-assist games in the last week and now has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 31 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.