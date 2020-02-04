Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assists on game-winner

Ekblad picked up his 24th helper of the season in Monday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Mike Hoffman may have the one to pot the game-winning goal, but Ekblad created the opportunity by shooting purposely wide to get the puck to Hoffman on the doorstep. Ekblad has been dishing the puck better than ever this season and is now only three helpers behind the career-high of 27 he put up in his rookie year. Through his last eight games, Ekblad has registered six assists, 13 shots and 12 blocks while averaging 21:20 in time on ice.