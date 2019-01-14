Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Bags assist in loss
Ekblad registered an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Vancouver.
The assist moves Ekblad up to 18 points through 44 games. It's been a down year for the young blueliner, as he's managed just one multi-point game to this point in the campaign. On Sunday, Ekblad once again found himself spared of primary power-play duty, finishing with just 59 seconds of PP ice time. Ekblad's usage on the team's power play will be something to monitor over the next few games, considering in four of his last five games, he has finished with less than a minute of power-play ice time. For the season, he averages 1:51.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Has points in four straight•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Extends small scoring streak•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dries up offensively•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Wrists home another goal•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Builds three-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Finds back of net in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...