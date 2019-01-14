Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Bags assist in loss

Ekblad registered an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Vancouver.

The assist moves Ekblad up to 18 points through 44 games. It's been a down year for the young blueliner, as he's managed just one multi-point game to this point in the campaign. On Sunday, Ekblad once again found himself spared of primary power-play duty, finishing with just 59 seconds of PP ice time. Ekblad's usage on the team's power play will be something to monitor over the next few games, considering in four of his last five games, he has finished with less than a minute of power-play ice time. For the season, he averages 1:51.