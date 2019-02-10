Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Bags two apples Saturday
Ekblad tallied two assists, a plus-2 rating and two shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.
Ekblad has been heating up with two goals and seven points in his last seven games. The first overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has yet to crack the 40-point mark in his NHL career but has an outside chance to do so in 2018-19 if he can produce consistently down the stretch. Keep playing him as you normally would.
