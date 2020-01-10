Play

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Big shot tipped home

Ekblad picked up an assist with two shots and a hit in a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

Seven minutes into the third period Ekblad took a big slapshot from the blue line that Noel Acciari deflected into the goal for his second of the game. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Ekblad, who now has five goals and 24 points in 42 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories