Ekblad scored a power-play goal on three shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Arizona.
Ekblad hammered a point shot through traffic to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. It was the third goal of the season for Ekblad and gave him points in five of his first six games. He's also tied for second among NHL defensemen with a plus-8 rating.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two-goal game in win•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Done for season•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Stretchered off ice•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Won't be denied in overtime•