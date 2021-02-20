Ekblad potted a goal to pad his plus-3 rating in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Ekblad is up to five goals on the season, with the established power-play quarterback trailing only Jeff Petry (MTL) and Darnell Nurse (EDM) for the league lead among blueliners. While Ekblad's shooting percentage (12.5) likely is unsustainable, he has set 40 shots on goal through 15 games, and the Panthers lead the Central Division with 24 points in the standings.