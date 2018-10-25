Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Builds assist streak
Ekblad uncorked a power-play assist Wednesday, contributing a 3-2 overtime road win over the Islanders.
Ekblad's "pass" was actually intended as a shot that Nick Bjugstad got ahold of when he spun around the crease and feed Frank Vatrano to open the scoring for the Panthers early in the third period. Ekblad was held without a point in his first six games of the season, but the 2014 first overall pick now has helpers in each of his last two contests.
