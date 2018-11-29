Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Builds three game point streak
Ekblad recorded a point in his third straight game, an assist, during a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
This three-game streak comes after a four game point streak in mid-November, giving him eight points in his last nine games. The Panthers may be struggling to stay .500 but Ekblad has done well. He should end the season close to 40 points as he has in three out of his four seasons in the league.
