Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Buries 12th goal

Ekblad capped a three-goal first period with his tally, although the Panthers went on to lose 6-5 in a shootout to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Ekblad now has points in three straight games, giving him 28 in 63 skates this season. He added three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's contest. Over his first four full seasons, he has averaged 33.5 points per year, and will likely be around that mark again this year.