Ekblad scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Ekblad has picked up the pace with two goals and three assists over his last six outings. He could be set for a larger role while Seth Jones (upper body) is on the mend. Ekblad's first half of 2025-26 hasn't been anything special -- he's now at three goals and 16 points, as well as 60 shots on net, 51 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 40 appearances this season. That puts him on pace to miss the 40-point mark for the fourth year in a row, though he's close enough that a hot second half could reverse his fortunes.