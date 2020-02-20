Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Churns out another assist

Ekblad posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Ekblad had a shot attempt go off the end boards, and Aleksi Saarela tucked it in for the goal. The 24-year-old defenseman is mired in a 36-game goal drought, but fantasy owners won't mind too much since he's produced 21 helpers and 72 shots in that span. Ekblad has 35 points, 134 shots and a plus-9 rating through 58 contests this season. While he'll likely finish with a career-low goal total, he's got a realistic chance to top 40 points for the first time in his six-year career.