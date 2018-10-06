Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Cleared to play Saturday

Ekblad (lower body) is expected to be active for Saturday's road opener versus the Lightning, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

This is huge for the countless owners depending on Ekblad as a highly ranked fantasy defenseman. The Ontario native has 134 points (53 goals, 81 assists) over 309 career contests with the Panthers, plus he's cemented on the Florida power play. Don't waste another second plugging him into your lineups.