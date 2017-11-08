Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Commendable effort despite poor rating
Ekblad went minus-2 in Friday's 3-1 road loss to the Hurricanes, but he did amass two hits, four shots and six blocked shots.
Ekblad's currently mired in a three-game pointless skid, though he's seemingly been trying his best to make an impact in the defensive zone, as evidenced by 13 blocked shots over that span. The two-way blueliner is a streaky contributor, but you'll want to be in on one of his hot streaks.
