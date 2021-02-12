Ekblad scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

The blueliner's second-period marker gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead and turned into the game-winner when Brayden Point scored his second power-play goal of the night early in the third. Ekblad already has four goals through 11 games -- including three on the power play -- after lighting the lamp just five times in 67 games last season. The low 2019-20 goal total was an outlier for the 2014 first overall pick, who opened his career with five consecutive double-digit goal campaigns.