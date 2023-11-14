Ekblad (shoulder) may be available to play before the end of Florida's three-game road trip, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday that Friday's contest versus Anaheim could be a potential return date for Ekblad and Brandon Montour (shoulder). Ekblad hasn't played yet in 2023-24 following offseason shoulder surgery. He racked up 14 goals, 38 points, 216 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and 77 hits in 71 games last season.