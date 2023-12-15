Watch Now:

Ekblad exited Thursday's game versus the Canucks due to a lower-body injury, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Ekblad's injury could be "less than day-to-day," per head coach Paul Maurice, but the team took him out of Thursday's game since they dressed seven defensemen. This sounds like a cautionary move, so Ekblad should be considered questionable to play Saturday in Edmonton.

More News