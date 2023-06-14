Ekblad played through a broken foot, two shoulder dislocations and an oblique tear during the playoffs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The broken foot occurred during the first round, where Ekblad missed Game 4 versus the Bruins. That was his only absence during the playoffs, and he finished with two goals and six assists in 20 contests. Given the severity of the various injuries -- most notably the oblique tear -- the defenseman could be in danger of missing the start of the 2023-24 campaign.