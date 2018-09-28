Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dishes assist in loss
Ekblad tallied one assist in a 6-2 preseason loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
A minus-2 on the evening, Ekblad appears no worse for wear after being the victim of a sucker punch, courtesy of Canadiens' forward Max Domi. While certainly not a banner evening for the 22-year-old, there remains little cause for concern about Ekblad come the regular season. He could wind up eclipsing the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.
