Ekblad notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ekblad had been limited to just a two-goal effort Jan 6. versus the Red Wings over his last 10 games. The helper came on Nick Cousins' tally in the first period. Fantasy managers would probably want to see a bit more offense out of Ekblad -- he's at 17 points with a minus-18 rating through 32 contests. The 26-year-old has added 85 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 38 PIM and 29 hits to supplement his lackluster scoring numbers.