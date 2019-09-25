Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dishes out two assists
Ekblad picked up two assists during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay.
Ekblad is a decent puck-mover, but has never managed to eclipse the 27 assists he collected in his rookie season. He would benefit greatly from being on the Panthers top power-play unit, but Keith Yandle has been linked with that group for the past three seasons. Still, Ekblad is the Panthers number-one defenseman; he skated 19:39 in even-strength time on ice last season, good for 11th in the league.
