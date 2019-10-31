Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dishes pair of helpers

Ekblad managed two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Ekblad set up Colton Sceviour in the first period and Jonathan Huberdeau in the third. Both of Ekblad's assists came on the Panthers' two equalizing goals in the game. The 23-year-old defenseman has eight points and 29 shots on goal in 12 contests this year. He's yet to cross the 40-point threshold in his first five seasons, but 2019-20 is seeming like the best chance to do just that for the first-overall pick from 2014.