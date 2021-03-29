Ekblad will require surgery on his fractured left leg and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Unfortunately, this doesn't come as a surprise after Ekblad needed to be stretchered off the ice Sunday against the Stars. The 25-year-old blueliner will end the season with 11 goals, 22 points and a plus-5 rating through 35 games. His recovery timeline is unclear at the moment.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Stretchered off ice•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Won't be denied in overtime•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Sparks rally with power-play snipe•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Topping chart in goals•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Rings up four points in road win•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Brushes twine in rout•