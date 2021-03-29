Ekblad will require surgery on his fractured left leg and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Unfortunately, this doesn't come as a surprise after Ekblad needed to be stretchered off the ice Sunday against the Stars. The 25-year-old blueliner will end the season with 11 goals, 22 points and a plus-5 rating through 35 games. His recovery timeline is unclear at the moment.