Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dries up offensively
Ekblad has gone nine games without a point despite the Panthers being top 10 in goals for per game.
With only 13 points in 37 games, this season is on pace to be the former 1st overall's second-worst season offensively. This despite the Panthers having an extremely potent offense lead by Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, and Mike Hoffman. Fellow defenseman Keith Yandle has taken the first unit power play quarterback role, leaving Ekblad in a more defensively-focused position in the lineup.
