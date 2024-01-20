Ekblad earned a goal, three assists, and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Ekblad was a man on a mission in this home clash, but the Wild manufactured five power-play goals, plus an empty-net tally, to counter the defenseman's fiery attack. This was only the second multi-point game from Ekblad this season, and all of his offensive magic happened during 5-on-5 play. Ekblad has been downgraded to the No. 2 power-play unit, resulting in him netting just three man-advantage points -- with all of them being assists -- so far in 2023-24. Of course, a shoulder injury that required surgery caused Ekblad to get off to a late start to the campaign, and a minor lower-body issue crept up in December as well, so the Panthers are doing their part to manage the star blueliner's workload.