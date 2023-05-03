Ekblad registered an assist in Tuesday's Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was the first postseason point for Ekblad after he was held off the score sheet in six games against the Bruins. After setting career highs in assists and points in 2021-22, the 27-year-old blueliner's production came back down to normal levels with 14 goals and 38 points in 71 regular-season outings. It seems that drop in production has carried into the playoffs, though perhaps Tuesday's helper will spark Ekblad's offensive game.