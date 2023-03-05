Ekblad earned a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Ekblad snapped out of an eight-game point drought and now has 10 goals and 18 assists through 53 contests, which mirrors his career points-per-game average (0.53). The venerable defenseman also has 14 points on the power play, as he's become a perennial double-digit producer in that key special teams spot. Florida desperately needs its top offensive weapons like Ekblad to pick up the pace as the team has a lot of work to do before it can sneak into the playoff picture.