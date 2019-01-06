Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Extends small scoring streak
Ekblad scored a goal during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday, extending his scoring streak to three games.
After going nine games without a single point during the middle of January, Ekblad now has points in three straight. He has been streaky this season, scoring in groups of two or three games before falling off the scoresheet, so do not expect his current streak to continue much longer.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dries up offensively•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Wrists home another goal•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Builds three-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Finds back of net in loss•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Goals in three straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...