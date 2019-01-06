Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Extends small scoring streak

Ekblad scored a goal during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday, extending his scoring streak to three games.

After going nine games without a single point during the middle of January, Ekblad now has points in three straight. He has been streaky this season, scoring in groups of two or three games before falling off the scoresheet, so do not expect his current streak to continue much longer.

