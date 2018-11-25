Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Finds back of net in loss
Ekblad scored a goal during an eventual 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Ekblad finally broke out offensively in November, as he has had four goals and six points in his last seven games. However, he ended the game against the Blackhawks a minus-three, his worst rating on the season.
