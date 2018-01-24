Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Finds back of net in Tuesday's loss
Ekblad scored the Panthers' lone goal on three shots while adding a hit, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.
He's now lit the lamp three times in the last five games, putting Ekblad easily on pace for his fourth consecutive campaign with double-digit goals. The 21-year-old hasn't yet truly broken out as an offensive force, but his upside remains sky high, especially if the Panthers can add more talent in front of him.
