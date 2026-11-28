Ekblad notched a power-play goal, put two shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Ekblad recorded Florida's lone power-play goal of the contest early in the second period to tie the game at one apiece. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has two goals, nine points, 33 shots on net, 25 hits and 23 blocked shots over 24 appearances this season. Given his attachment to Florida's elite core of forwards, Ekblad should continue to find fantasy success moving forward. He remains a solid deep-league option with upside in both points-only and category-based leagues.