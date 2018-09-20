Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Fine following punch to face

Ekblad was yanked from Wednesday's game against the Canadiens to undergo concussion testing, but he passes tests and did not suffer a broken nose, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Ekblad took a punch from Max Domi that may have been unwarranted and the league will likely review the incident for a potential suspension. It appears the blueliner escaped without any significant issues, so he should be good to go Saturday against the Stars.