Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Fires at net
Ekblad unloaded six shots on goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
That is the most shots Ekblad has had on goal since Oct. 20, 2018. He had six in that contest as well, as the Panthers fell to the Red Wings in overtime. Ekblad has looked shaky in his own end at times to start the season, but looked solid against the Islanders.
