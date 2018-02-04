Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: First multi-point game since start of season

Ekblad scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

It was Ekblad's first multi-point game since Oct. 12, a span of 47 games. The big defender has scuffled since his excellent rookie season and this season is yet another struggle. Ekblad is on a pace that won't deliver 30 points if he manages to play out the rest of the games this season. He's better than this, but we hope Ekblad's trajectory is different than Tyler Myers'.